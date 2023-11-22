Guwahati: 2 Held for Involvement in Hawala Transactions; Over Rs 1 Cr Seized

The Guwahati Police on Wednesday nabbed two individuals and seized over Rs 1 crore from their possession after conducting search operations in Athgaon area, reports said.
The seized money is suspected to be part of alleged hawala transactions that the duo had been carrying out, sources said.
As per official information, a team of the Athgaon police conducted a raid in a rented house belonging to Md Jamir Uddin after receiving specific input of suspected persons residing there.
In the operations, the police nabbed two persons identified as Devkaran Sen (27) and Manoj Kumar (47). The two persons hail from Rajasthan.
The police also recovered a huge amount of cash kept in two separate bags, sources said. On being questioned about the money, the accused were unable to provide an answer to the police. Following this, the duo was arrested by the police.
During the search, a huge amount of cash were recovered from two separate bags.
Later, officers of the Income Tax department arrived at the site and counted the recovered money. The exact recovered amount was Rs 1,69,70,000, officials said.
Meanwhile, the IT team is carrying out further enquiry about the source of the huge cash, reports said.