Guwahati: 2 Held Trying To Smuggle Fake Gold Items

In a major bust, Garchuk Police along with Special Operations Group (SOG) seized a consignment of fake gold items in Guwahati, officials informed on Monday.

As per initial reports, a joint operation was carried out yesterday at Boragaon during which as many as six boat-shaped gold bullions and detained two people in connection with the matter.

According to information received, the fake gold items were being smuggled in from Lakhimpur to Guwahati. Based on specific information police identified and nabbed Babul Hussain for smuggling the fake gold items.

Later on, he was questioned by the police on the matter when he revealed the name of another person involved in the smuggling of gold. Based on his confession, police managed to detain Manoj Das.

While Hussain was carrying five fake gold boats, police found another one from the possession of Das.

Meanwhile, Garchuk Police has continued its investigation into the matter and is questioning the two culprits.

During the interrogation, the culprits revealed that they had plans to smuggle the fake gold items to other states outside Assam, informed police officials.

Elucidating on the operation, a police official said, “Yesterday evening at around 6 pm, we were informed about one person who had brought fake gold items and was looking to make a transaction. Based on it I called upon the SOG team and other police officials from Garchuk Police Station and we waited at Boragaon crossroad.”

He said, “We were able to catch Babul Hussain, a resident Bongalmora in Lakhimpur. Upon searching his bag, we found five boat shaped gold bullions. He was brought in and questioned when he revealed about an accomplice who was at Changsari.”

“Based on his confession, we raided Changsari where we were able to catch Manoj Das, a resident of North Guwahati. They further said that they were waiting for another person, who is the mastermind behind the smuggling operation,” added the police official.

He further said that the two accused were waiting to get in touch with the third accomplice after which they would have carried out their smuggling bid. However, they were caught before that could happen.