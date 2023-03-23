Assam: Fake Gold Items Weighing Over 5 Kg Seized, 2 Held

Nellie Police in Assam’s Morigaon district seized fake gold items weighing over five kilograms and detained two people on charges of smuggling, officials informed on Thursday.

According to initial information, an operation was carried out based on specific information of a possible smuggling bid at Nellie in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam. During the operation, officials recovered three boat shaped items of gold from the possession of the two men.

Upon thorough inspection it came to the fore that the seized items were indeed not made of real gold, but were fakes. Officials mentioned that the entire seizure weighed around 5.4 kilograms.

Two people were taken into custody by the police during the operation for trying to smuggle the fake gold items. Police identified the two as Mohammad Abu Kalam and Mohammad Alaluddin.

Apart from the fake gold items, the police also seized three mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the two.

Meanwhile, Nellie Police have taken the two in for questioning in connection with the matter. As per reports, they suspect a larger nexus at play amid recent spurt in seizures of fake gold items across the state.

Earlier on March 21, at least four people were detained by Jagiroad Police in Assam’s Morigaon district along with fake gold items, officials informed.

As per initial reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid. During the operation, police caught the four suspects and recovered several fake gold items from their possession.

Officials informed that those apprehended were identified as Abu Taher, Faizul Islam, Rekibuddin Ali and Jahidul Islam.

Along with the fake gold items, officials also recovered six mobile phones from the four suspects. Moreover, they were taken in for questioning for further information as police suspect them to be a part of a larger fake gold smuggling nexus, said officials.