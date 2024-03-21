Guwahati: 2 Held With Illegal Firearms At Garchuk

Chandmari Police in Guwahati detained two individuals for possession of illegal firearms on Thrusday in an operation, officials informed.
The police operation was carried out in the Garchuk area of Guwahati during which the two individuals were detained by the officials.
According to officials, they recovered a pistol each from the possession of the two. Initial reports suggest that the detained individuals are smugglers who deal in obtaining and selling firearms illegally.
Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Police carried out a significant operation in Guwahati and managed to arrest an elusive poacher after tracking him for around five years, officials informed.
As per reports, a joint operation orchestrated by West Bengal Police and the forest department in Guwahati resulted in the entrapment of the notorious poacher.
According to the information at hand, the Geetanagar Police in Guwahati assisted the West Bengal Police in their operation to nab the poacher. The arrested individual was identified as Risak Narjinari, a resident of Falakata city which falls in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal.
Following his successful capture, officials informed that he was accused of several crimes including poaching of rhino horns and elephant tusks in different parts of India.