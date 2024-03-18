Guwahati: STF Raid Uncovers Rs. 1.92 Lakh in Fake Currency, Arrests Suspect

The Special Task Force (STF) acting on reliable intelligence regarding the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) carried out a decisive raid on March 18 at Rajib Gandhi Path, near Maniram Dewan Trade Center, Gorchuk.
During the operation, the STF successfully apprehended an individual, identified as Md. Gulzar (26), who originally hails from Hapur District, Uttar Pradesh.
The raid yielded substantial evidence, including 392 Fake Indian Currency Notes in the denomination of Rs. 500, amounting to a total of Rs. 1,92,000. Additionally, one mobile phone and a sum of Rs. 677 in cash were also recovered from the scene.
The malefactor is undergoing necessary legal procedures at Gorchuk Police Station as authorities continue their efforts to dismantle networks involved in counterfeit currency operations.