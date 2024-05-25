Guwahati: 2 Held With Over Rs 5 Lakh Worth Fake Notes Near Radisson Blu

A special task force (STF) team of Assam Police apprehended two individuals with over Rs 5 lakhs worth of fake currency notes in Guwahati on Saturday.
STF Assam received a tip-off from an informant regarding the whereabouts of the two miscreants carrying a large consignment of fake notes. Based on the information, an operation was carried out under the leadership of Inspector Kapil Pathak at Guwahati’s Gota Nagar locality near Radisson Blu Hotel under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari Police.
Accordingly, the officials intercepted a four-wheeler with registration number AS 01 QC 6533 from which the consignment of fake notes was recovered and subsequently seized. “Operation Update: Acting on a source information, a team of STF led by Insp Kapil Pathak intercepted a vehicle B/R No AS01QC6533 at Gota Nagar near Radisson Blue Hotel under Jalukbari PS Jurisdiction,” wrote STF Assam on X.
Meanwhile, the operation led to the seizure of Rs 5,55,000 worth fake currency notes along with a bundle of white paper cut to the size of Rs 500 notes, purportedly to cheat people with counterfeit notes placed on top and bottom of the bundle, the officials said.
Additionally, two individuals were apprehended in connection with the bust. While the authorities are yet to reveal their names, the accused have been processed for further legal action, added the officials.