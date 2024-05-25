Special Task Force (STF) Busts IPL Betting Racket in Dhubri

In a targeted effort led by the Special Task Force (STF), illegal betting associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the focus of an operation in Bilasipara, Dhubri, during the early hours of Saturday.
Resulting from this operation were the apprehension of two individuals and the confiscation of various electronic devices and materials related to betting.
Acting on gathered intelligence and surveillance, the STF initiated the operation to dismantle the illicit betting network in the area. The suspects, Sahidul Islam and Mozidul Islam were found in possession of electronic devices believed to have been utilized for betting, alongside other relevant items.
Subsequent to their apprehension, both suspects were transferred to the Bilasipara Police Station for further legal procedures. Authorities are anticipated to take appropriate legal measures against the accused as per the law.
Recovered items, including mobile phone handsets and banking documents from Sahidul Islam, and electronic devices and personal identification from Mozidul Islam, serve as vital evidence for ongoing investigations.