Guwahati: 2 Held With Suspected Heroin In Joint Op

As many as two narcotics smugglers were detained in a major operation against illicit drug trafficking carried out in Guwahati on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the operation was carried out at Jharna Path in Sawkuchi in Guwahati. A joint team of Basistha Police and the Crime Branch carried out the anti-narcotics operation during which the two were detained on suspicions of smuggling drugs.
According to officials, they found suspected heroin in possession of the two accused. The team recovered as many as 60 containers filled with the suspected narcotics.
Moreover, the team was also able to recover liquid cash worth Rs 7,790 from their possession along with a two-wheeler, which was seized.
Those detained during the operation were identified as Babul Ali and Imnal Jamadar, informed officials.
This comes after another operation on June 23 led to the apprehension of three drugs peddlers in Guwahati. In a successful operation, a team from the CGPD (City General Police Department) conducted raids at Rail line Bhootnath and Manipuri Basti of Guwahati, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals involved in criminal activities.
The individuals have been identified as Nabiraj Hussain (35), Biki Shah (37), and M Rajesh Singh (53).
During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered a significant amount of illicit substances from the suspects' possession. The seizure included 23 vials containing 36 grams of heroin, as well as 2 laptops, 1 tablet, 18 mobile phones, 1 mini camera, Rs 1710 in cash, and demonetized notes amounting to Rs 1500.
Furthermore, based on actionable intelligence, a Hyundai vehicle with registration number NL-05-Y-751 was intercepted at Jorabat. The vehicle was found to contain suspected heroin weighing approximately 132.7 grams, concealed within 2 soap boxes, 8 plastic containers, and 6 eye kajal boxes. Additionally, 2.122 kilograms of ganja were also discovered, divided into 53 small plastic packets.
The driver of the intercepted vehicle was identified as Bhim Bahadur Sunar, aged 39, and the son of the late Kabiraj Sunar. He hails from 3rd mile Riatsohkhlur village, Rilbong Shillong Police Station, in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.