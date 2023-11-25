Guwahati: 2 Including Woman Held With Heroin in Khanapara; Cash Seized

Two persons including a woman were apprehended and around 81.5 grams of heroin was seized after operations conducted in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Saturday.
As per reports, the operations were conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam near the Khanapara bus stand.
The two drug peddlers were apprehended with 63 vials of suspected heroin weighing 81.5 grams, sources informed. Along with this, a cash amount of Rs 3000, two mobile phones, and eight empty vials were also seized from the drug peddlers’ possession.
The apprehended persons are Mofiz Ali (26) and Manjila Khatoon (22).
A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been initiated.