STF Assam Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 1.2 Crore

As many as 10 boxes of heroin drugs worth around 1.2 crores was seized by Special Task Force (STF) Assam at Baihatri Chariali in Assam.
Sources informed that a drug smuggler, identified as Boten Ali, was arrested in connection to the seizure, adding that, around 150 grams of heroin was seized upon inspection.
An investigation to unearth further linkages has been initiated.
Earlier in October, a massive consignment of cannabis was seized from a 12 wheeler trailer truck on the National Highway 27 at Kashikotra in Assam’s Chirang district.
As per sources, the cannabis consignment was concealed in a hidden compartment of the truck.
The surge towards upholding drug peddlers is still under investigation by the concerned officials.