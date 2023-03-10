Guwahati: 2 Injured As Bike Hits Pedestrians In Ulubari

Amid a recent spike in road mishaps, another accident took place on Thursday at night in the Ulubari area of Guwahati.

As per initial reports, the accident took place near the Ulubari flyover of Guwahati late last night. Onlookers mentioned that a two-wheeler crashed into two pedestrians.

At least two people including the pedestrians, who were passing by the flyover in Guwahati’s busy Ulubari locality sustained grave injuries in the accident, reports claimed.

Those injured were immediately rushed to the nearby Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area where they are undergoing treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, dampening the mood on Holi, a car met with an accident at Chandmari in Guwahati.

According to reports, the incident took place at Rudranagar Housing Colony in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Onlookers mentioned that the driver of the car lost control causing the accident. People mentioned that they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol which led to the accident.

According to information received, the driver of the car and another passenger sustained injuries in the incident in Guwahati.

The vehicle that was involved in the incident has been identified as a Maruti Brezza bearing Guwahati registration numbers AS 01 DL 2412.

Yesterday, Holi festivities in Guwahati were marred by a tragic road accident that took place at Chandmari. As per reports, the accident took place on the Chandmari flyover. A speeding two-wheeler reportedly lost control and hit the divider in the middle of the Chandmari flyover in Guwahati causing the accident.

Reports further claimed that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident on Chandmari flyover in Guwahati. Both of them were seriously injured in the accident.

The two injured persons were immediately rushed to GMCH in a serious condition. Meanwhile, the identity of the two people who met with the accident on Chandmari flyover, were not established immediately.

Local police were looking into the matter and trying to establish the cause of the accident that took place in the Chandmari locality of Guwahati.

Guwahati Traffic Police in recovered the motorcycle involved in the accident. It was identified as a Pulsar 220 bearing registration numbers AS 01 DV 8179.