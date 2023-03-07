Mishap On Chandmari Flyover Leaves 2 Bikers Seriously Injured

Holi festivities in Guwahati have been marred by a tragic road accident that took place at Chandmari on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, the accident took place on the Chandmari flyover. A speeding two-wheeler reportedly lost control and hit the divider in the middle of the Chandmari flyover causing the accident.

Reports further claimed that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident on Chandmari flyover. Both of them were seriously injured in the accident.

The two injured persons were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a serious condition. They are currently undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, the identity of the two people who met with the accident on Chandmari flyover, has not been established yet.

Local police are looking into the matter and trying to establish the cause of the accident that took place in Chandmari.

Police in Chandmari have recovered the motorcycle involved in the accident. It was identified as a Pulsar 220 bearing registration numbers AS 01 DV 8179.

Earlier in the month of December, last year, a youth was tragically killed on the spot after being run over by a train in Guwahati’s Chandmari area, several reports claimed.

The identity of the deceased in the rail accident at Chandmari was established by the police, who informed that he was named Robin. The deceased was a resident of Nijorapara area in the city.

According to the reports, the incident took place as the person was trying to cross the railway tracks at Chandmari from under a train that had halted at the crossing.

However, as he was doing so, the train began to move and he was stuck under it. The train went over him which resulted in him losing a limb, claimed onlookers.

The victim died of severe blood loss within minutes of the incident at Chandmari, as per the reports. Moreover, it also came to the fore that the person was in an inebriated condition when the incident took place.

Chandmari Police reached the spot to recover the body and send it for post-mortem.