Guwahati: 2 Minors Injured As 2 Mishaps Occur In 1 Night

Two separate accidents were reported in Guwahati late last night with at least two children sustaining injuries, officials informed on Friday.

As per initial reports, two vehicles collided head on at Lakhiminagar in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality. Officials said that the driver of one of the cars involved in the accident was under the influence of alcohol.

The inebriated driver lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite side causing the accident. Meanwhile, two children sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, another vehicle drove into a ditch after the driver lost control at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati. The incident took place last night.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the car and drove it into the ditch. However, it is unclear whether the driver was drunk.

It was later informed that everyone escaped unscathed from the incident.

Earlier on March 8 during holi festivities in Guwahati, a tragic road accident took place at Chandmari.

As per reports, the accident took place on the Chandmari flyover. A speeding two-wheeler reportedly lost control and hit the divider in the middle of the flyover causing the accident.

Reports further claimed that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident. Both of them were seriously injured in the accident.

The two injured persons were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a serious condition. They are currently undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, the identity of the two people who met with the accident was not established immediately.

Local police were looking into the matter and trying to establish the cause of the accident that took place in Chandmari.

Police in Chandmari recovered the motorcycle involved in the accident. It was identified as a Pulsar 220 bearing registration numbers AS 01 DV 8179.