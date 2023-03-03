Assam: Car From Groom's Entourage Involved In Mishap, 1 Killed

Tragedy struck a marriage party in Assam’s Dhubri when the vehicle in which they were travelling in, met with an accident on Friday killing one person on the spot.

As per information received, the accident took place at Nathpara on national highway 17 in Chapar in the Dhubri district of Assam.

The vehicle that met with the accident was a part of the bridegroom’s entourage. According to reports, the driver of the car lost control and rammed into a tree on the roadside.

As a result of the accident, a woman was killed on the spot, while two others including the newlywed bride were seriously injured.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nafisa Sultana. The accident took place when the entourage was returning from Guwahati to Dhubri after the marriage.

All the injured were immediately rushed to a hostpital in Bongaigaon in a critical condition.

Earlier on February 26, as many as six people from Assam were killed in a tragic road accident in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district as the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a truck.

As per initial reports, the accident took place at Meghalaya’s Sumer as the truck carrying cement rammed into the Bolero vehicle in which the victims were travelling.