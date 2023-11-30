Guwahati: 2 Peddlers Detained With 55 Containers Filled With Drugs

Two narcotics peddlers were detained by the police in Guwahati on Thursday, in line with the continued efforts of the state police force to fight the drugs menace.
A team of Basistha Police, who had specific inputs about the whereabouts of the two peddlers, carried out an operation in which both were detained.
Officials caught the two peddlers red-handed and in possession of the illicit substances.
As many as 55 containers filled with suspected narcotics was seized from the possession of the two peddlers, said officials, adding that both were detained and are being interrogated for further information.
Both accused peddlers were identified by officials as Anuj Bodo and Mahibul Rahman. They were taken in for questioning by the police.
Meanwhile, the officials estimated the seized contraband substances to be worth in lakhs in the international illicit drug markets.
Further investigations in connection with the matter are underway.