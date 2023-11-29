Guwahati: In Exchange For Job, Man Drugs, Rapes Woman; Detained

A young woman fell pray to the vicious lust of a man in Guwahati, reports on Wednesday claimed.
The man allegedly persuaded her into a compromising position by promising her a job in exchange for sexual favours. Later, when the woman arrived, she was allegedly drugged and raped as the abuser recorded a video of the act.
The victim woman, finding no other option, approached the Bir Lachit Sena, who came forward to help the woman.
After listening to the woman's ordeal, the Guwahati unit of Bir Lachit Sena detained the accused sexual predator and handed him over to the police.
According to the woman's statements, the accused, identified as one Prafulla Hazarika, aged somewhere over 50, again called her to his room. He allegedly blackmailed her with the video of their previous encounter and threatened her saying that if she did not come, he would release the video.
The woman then went to Bir Lachit Sena who helped her out and detained the accused predator and handed him over to the police where he reportedly confessed to his crimes.
Meanwhile, it later came to the fore that previously, he had duped several women looking for jobs in exchange for sexual favours.