Guwahati: 2 Notorious Thieves Caught, Stolen Bikes Recovered

Police in Guwahati on Sunday caught two notorious motorcycle thieves and retrieved stolen motorcycles from their possession, officials informed.

According to officials from the Fatasil Ambari Police Station, the two bike thieves were caught today. Police retrieved three motorcycles from their possession that they had earlier stolen.

Those detained by the police were identified as Kahid Ali, alias Ekra and Rupchand Ali. They were history-sheeters with their names popping up in many previous cases.

While one of them was picked up from Fatasil, the other was caught at Boragaon in Guwahati, police officials informed.

It may be noted that on February 20, the Jorabat Police apprehended a gang of eight bike lifters from Assam and Meghalaya. The Police seized as many as four bikes and a master key from the possession of the gang of thieves.

According to sources, out of the eight thieves, five were from Meghalaya. Moreover, one bike was recovered from Meghalaya. The Jorabat Police said that they raided various places in Guwahati and Meghalaya on Sunday and Monday to bust the gang of bike lifters.

Soon after the bust, the convicts were taken into custody by the police.

Earlier in another similar instance on February 10, two thieves were apprehended while they tried to sneak into the Nagaon Paper Mill in Assam’s Jagiroad. The two thieves had been identified as Sulaiman Ali and Mahibur Rahman, both residents of Jagiroad’s Ghunusa gaon.

As per reports, the thieves were caught red-handed when they entered the paper mill premises through the boundary wall to steal some valuable equipment.

The security guards had resorted to blank firing at the thieves after they tried to escape from the spot. However, the guards caught hold of the thieves after chasing them for a while. The duo was then handed over to the Jagiroad Police who initiated an investigation before taking the culprits into custody.