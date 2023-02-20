Assam: 8 Bike Lifters Arrested in Jorabat

The Jorabat Police apprehended a gang of eight bike lifters from Assam and Meghalaya.

The Police seized four bikes and a master key from the possession of the group of thieves.

According to sources, out of the eight thieves, five are from Meghalaya. Moreover, one bike was recovered from Meghalaya.

The Jorabat Police said that they raided various places of Guwahati and Meghalaya on Sunday and Monday to bust the gang of bike lifters.

At present, the convicts are in the police custody.

In another instance, on February 10, two thieves were apprehended while they tried to sneak into the Nagaon Paper Mill in Assam’s Jagiroad.

The two thieves have been identified as Sulaiman Ali and Mahibur Rahman, both residents of Jagiroad’s Ghunusa gaon.

As per reports, the thieves were caught red-handed when they entered the paper mill premises through the boundary wall to steal some valuable equipment.

The security guards resorted to blank firing on the thieves after they tried to escape. However, the guards caught hold of the thieves after chasing them for a while.

The duo was then handed over to the Jagiroad Police.