Guwahati: 2 Traffic Cops Accused of Assaulting Workers in Ulubari

A complaint has been filed against two Traffic Policemen for allegedly physically assaulting workers and contractors in city’s Ulubari area.

Some of the workers and contractors reported that two traffic policemen of the Paltan Bazar Police Station physically assault them on regular basis.

The scene of the policemen assaulting the victims was captured on camera under the Ulubari over bridge.

The victims said that they were beaten up by the police under the influence of Alcohol.

Earlier in another instance, on Wednesday, a pregnant woman was attacked by illegal liquor merchants.

As per reports, the incident took place at Halogaon in the Kamrup district of Assam today. The nine-month pregnant woman was attacked by illicit liquor dealers in the area.

The pregnant woman was reportedly left in a serious condition following the attack. She was immediately rushed to First Referral Unit (FRU) hospital.

Reports claimed that the incident took place after the pregnant woman had objected to the illegal sale of liquor in the area after which several women sellers attacked her.

The victim filed a complaint in connection with the matter at the Sualkuchi Police Station and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

The attack on a pregnant woman, that too on International Women’s Day is shameful and unfortunate to say the least. The tragic attack has raised questions on the direction in which humanity is headed.