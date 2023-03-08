9-Month Pregnant Woman Assaulted In Assam

A disgraceful incident has come to the fore on International Women’s Day from Assam where a pregnant woman was attacked by illegal liquor merchants.

As per reports, the incident took place at Halogaon in the Kamrup district of Assam today. The nine-month pregnant woman was attacked by illicit liquor dealers in the area.

The pregnant woman was reportedly left in a serious condition following the attack. She was immediately rushed to First Referral Unit (FRU) hospital.

Reports claimed that the incident took place after the pregnant woman had objected to the illegal sale of liquor in the area after which several women sellers attacked her.

Meanwhile, the victim filed a complaint in connection with the matter at the Sualkuchi Police Station and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

The attack on a pregnant woman, that too on International Women’s Day is shameful and unfortunate to say the least. The tragic attack has raised questions on the direction in which humanity is headed.

Earlier on February 14, a 70-year-old woman was killed and several others were left injured in a suspected arson attack that took place at Sorbhog under Assam’s Barpeta district in a tragic turn of events.

According to information received, the fire was triggered following a family dispute between two parties. A group at least 50 men allegedly set the house on fire where the victims resided, sources informed.

The deceased woman was identified as Aasibur Nessa. Seven others including a child also sustained burn injuries in the fire. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital with serious burn injuries.

Following the incident, Barpeta Police reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.