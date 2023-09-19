Guwahati: 2 Workers Admitted To ICU After Assault In Bamunimaidam

In a shocking incident, two labourers had to be admitted to intensive care after being assaulted by unidentified miscreants in Guwahati on Monday night.
As per reports, the incident took place at the Akashi Nagar Road Bamunimaidam locality of Guwahati. The victims had to admitted to the intensive care unit after they sustained serious injuries in the attack.
The two labourers were working at the newly-built house of a doctor named Junamani Borgohain in Bamunimaidam.
Meanwhile, a complaint was filed at the Chandmari Police Station by the doctor who rushed the critically injured labourers to a nearby infirmary.
In the wake of the shocking incident, it has come to the fore that two people named Gagan and Hitesh had approached the doctors a few days ago demanding money. The duo reportedly told the doctor that they were members of some club and demanded the money in its name.
The doctor, Buragohain, also informed that the duo demanded Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs from him. He said that the attack could be due to him not obliging to their demands.
The police has filed the complaint against the duo and initiated an investigation into the matter.