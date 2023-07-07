Guwahati: 20 Injured In Bus-Car Collision At Borjhar

At least 20 people sustained grave injuries in a collision that took place in Guwahati’s Borjhar, according to officials.
As per initial reports, an inter-district bus carrying passengers collided with private four-wheeler at Bongra village near the Borjhar airport in Guwahati.
The four-wheeler involved in the accident was identified as a Maruti Suzuki Alto.
According to information received, 20 people were injured in the incident out of which eight are said to be in critical condition.
Both vehicles were reportedly travelling from Guwahati towards Goalpara when the accident took place. No casualties were reported immediately, however, the condition of some of the passengers remains perilous.
Meanwhile, as a result of the accident, the road got blocked with vehicles not able to pass through prompting traffic congestion in the area.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, reports emerged of another road accident that claimed the life of two in Assam’s Goalpara.
According to reports, a husband and his wife were amongst those killed in the accident as a four-wheeler collided head-on with an oncoming truck which was carrying cylinders on national highway – 17 near Agia village in Goalpara.
Meanwhile, three other people were also grievously injured in the resulting accident, officials informed. Those injured were immediately rushed to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.
The deceased husband was identified as Pabitra Poddar, while the identity of the woman was not immediately ascertained.