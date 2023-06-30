Assam: Biker Killed; 7 Injured Including Children In Separate Road Mishaps

At least five persons including two children were injured in a road mishap that occurred in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday morning.
Sources said that the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and fell into a swamp, injuring all the occupants inside.
The incident was reported from National Highway no 27 at Pathsala.
Following the mishap, the injured occupants were rescued from the vehicle and rushed to Swahid Madan Routa Hospital in Pathsala.
It is learned that the victims were travelling towards Dhekiajuli from Bongaigaon when the accident occurred.
In another incident, a biker was killed in a head-on crash with another bike at Baghmara in Assam’s Bajali district on Friday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Simanta Roy, hailing from Bamunkata in Simla area.
Two others were also injured in the head-on collision. They were admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.