Guwahati: 25 Children Admitted at GMCH Amid Rise in Respiratory Infections

With the high pollution level in the city since last couple months, the children with the age group starting from six months to five years are mostly getting affected from various respiratory infections in the Guwahati city.

According to GMCH authorities, on average 10 to 15 children are admitted daily at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) due to various respiratory infections like Bronchiolitis, Pneumonia and Asthma since last couple of weeks.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Dr Diganta Barman, Paediatric Department, GMCH, said, “In last 24 hours as many as 36 children were admitted in GMCH, of which 25 were admitted due to respiratory infections like Bronchiolitis , Pneumonia and Asthma. Prompt Treatment was given along with nebulisation was also done and currently all are doing well.”

On being asked about the reasons regarding the rising cases of respiratory infections in the city, the Paediatric specialist stated that as the suspended dust particles are waffling in the atmosphere, due to which the cases of viral respiratory illness are rising in the city.

The doctor also claimed that respiratory infections are more vulnerable to children and senior citizens (60 years and above).

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma also told Pratidin Time, “Due to high pollution levels can cause immediate health problems to children and elderly people. Therefore, it has become very necessary for people to wear mask, for the kids they should stay indoors, however, if they go to school, the management of the school should take proper precautions like the school field should be watered and they should not be allowed to go outside the classrooms. And lastly, children suffering from respiratory infections should come and immediately show to a doctor.”

As per the National AQI bulletins of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the real-time air quality in Guwahati is 208 (POOR) AQI on Tuesday.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Guwahati is 6.1 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value, an AQI bulletins stated.

Generally, the air quality at Guwahati starts deteriorating in late October last year. The winters are the worst-hit season in terms of air pollution. The best air quality index was 207 at 8:06 PM during last 24 hours.