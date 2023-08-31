Guwahati: 29 Heroin Filled Soap Cases Seized At Garchuk

In a major bust, Guwahati Police seized a consignment of drugs at Garchuk on Thursday, officials informed.
According to officials, during the anti-narcotics operation, a considerable heroin consignment was seized.
Officials said that they found as many as 29 containers filled to the brim with the contraband narcotics.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, a mother-daughter duo was arrested by Guwahati police for allegedly being involved in peddling drugs in the city.
The duo was apprehended by locals at Navagraha Natun Nagar area near Silpukhuri and was subsequently handed over to the police.
Upon searching, the police recovered a number of vials containing illicit drugs from their rented house. The identities of the arrested duo are yet to be ascertained.
It is learned that the daughter, who is in her early 20s, is a college student. Both she and her mother had been running the illegal business from their rented house located at Navagraha Natun Nagar.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) has been registered against the duo. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.