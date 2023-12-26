STF Assam Seizes Fake Gold & Currency in Guwahati, 3 Lakhimpur Men Held

Three persons have been apprehended and fake gold along with fake Indian currency were seized from their possession in Guwahati's Betkuchi on Tuesday.
As per official information, acting on specific inputs regarding the dealing and delivery of fake gold and fake currency, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam conducted a raid at a house at Katahbari in Betkuchi earlier today.
The raid was conducted at the rented house of a person identified as Golap Hussain.
According to the police, the apprehended persons are Sahar Ali (27), Jagir Ali (23) and Musfikur Rahaman (23), all residents of Assam's Lkahimpur district.
Meanwhile, among the recoveries made from the three persons are one boat-shaped fake gold weighing 1.69 Kg, 413 numbers of fake Indian Currency of Rs. 500 denomination (Rs 2,06,500), and two mobile phones.
A case has been registered and further interrogation is underway.