Guwahati: 3 Arrested ULFA-I Linkmen Remanded to Police Custody

As per reports, Asim Adhikari has been sent to six-day police custody.
The three United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkmen who were apprehended in Guwahati on Tuesday have been remanded to police custody after being produced in a court.

The individuals who were arrested earlier today are Asim Adhikari, Mithun Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das.

As per reports, Asim Adhikari has been sent to six-day police custody. While Mithun Debnath and Rupjyoti Das have been sent to three-day police custody.

Notably, the Guwahati police this afternoon apprehended three individuals, believed to be linkmen associated with the ULFA-I. According to information received, the trio was nabbed from BBC colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area. Upon searching, the police team recovered a pistol and some ammunition from their possession.

It is learned that Asim is closely associated with the ULFA-I and had been residing in Guwahati disguised as a computer operator. The police said that he was engaged in the recruitment of young individuals to join the militant group.

