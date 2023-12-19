2 ULFA-I Linkmen Apprehended in Amguri; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Two suspected linkmen of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have been apprehended from Amguri in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday, reports said.
The apprehended duo have been identified as John Basumatary and Jatin Boro, both residents of Uriamghat in Golaghat, sources said.
Reportedly, two 9mm pistols, one hand-made pistol and 12 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from their possession.
The two ULFA-I linkmen were apprehended while they were coming from Mariani side in Jorhat district on a Pulsar bike bearing registration number AS-05-R-2703 and a scooty with registration number AS-05-Q-9093.
The duo were nabbed in search operations conducted near the Amguri Police Station this evening, sources said.
Earlier today, the Guwahati police apprehended three individuals, believed to be linkmen associated with the ULFA-I. According to information received, the trio was nabbed from BBC colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area during an operation earlier today. Upon searching, the police team a pistol and some ammunition from their possession.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das.