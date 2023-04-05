Guwahati: 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Kamakhya Railway Station

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Guwahati’s Kamakhya Railway Station for illegally entering India.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Police on Wednesday.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Kayum, Ajim Ali and Sajjil Miya. The trio is residents of Bangladesh’s Sylhet district.

As per sources, many illegal documents including fake passports and Aadhar cards have been seized from the trio’s possession.

Reportedly, the three Bangladeshi nationals were earlier stationed in Kashmir due to work.

Last year, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Assam’s Silchar for illegally entering India. According to reports, the two Bangladeshi nationals were held by the police from Silchar Railway Station.

Officials identified the two Bangladeshi nationals as Khokan Fakir and Mijanur Rahman. They have been taken into custody, said police. Police further informed that the two had entered crossed the border to enter into Indian Territory on October 17, with help from brokers. They reportedly worked at a firm in Kerala for a few days, police officials added.