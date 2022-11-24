Assam: 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Held At Silchar Railway Station

Two Bangladeshi nationals were caught in Assam’s Silchar for illegally entering India, officials informed on Thursday.

According to reports, the two Bangladeshi nationals were held by Police from Silchar Railway Station.

Officials identified the two Bangladeshi nationals as Khokan Fakir and Mijanur Rahman. They have been taken into custody, said police.

Police further informed that the two had entered crossed the border to enter into Indian Territory on October 17, with help from brokers.

They reportedly worked at a firm in Kerala for a few days, police officials added.

Meanwhile, they have been taken in for questioning by Silchar Police regarding information on rackets at play that facilitate illegal immigration through international borders.