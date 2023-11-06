Guwahati: 3 GRP Home Guards Missing After Looting Train Passenger

Three home guards belonging to the Government Railway Police (GRP) have allegedly absconded themselves after plundering a train passenger recently, reports emerged on Monday.
Sources informed that the three home guards, who were stationed at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station, went missing on October 24 after allegedly looting one kilogram of gold from the passenger aboard the Kanchanjungha Express.
The trio has been identified as Ajmal Ali, Tafikur Rahman, and Aaktul Ali.
Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been levied against the accused home guards.
Further probe is on.