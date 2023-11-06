3 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Assam’s Cachar; Illegal Items Seized

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been detained Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district, reports said on Monday.
According to reports, the three individuals were picked up by the village defence organization from the Kinnakhal market at the India-Bangladesh border.
Sources said that the locals noticed suspicious movement of three persons at the area on Sunday night. On suspicion, the defence organization nabbed the three persons.
Upon interrogation, the three individuals confessed that they were residents of Bangladesh, sources added. The trio also said that they had entered into Cachar illegally for cattle smuggling to Bangladesh, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the village defence organization informed the Cachar Police about the incident and after their arrival, the three Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the police.
Notably, many illegal items including sharp weapons have also been seized from the trio’s possession. However, the identities of the three persons are yet to be revealed.