Guwahati: 3 Missing Bongaigaon Students Rescued From Chatribari

Manikpur Police in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Saturday rescued three students from Guwahati who had allegedly been abducted by unidentified miscreants.
As per reports, the three students were allegedly abducted from a boys' hostel of the Sonaikula Shankar Azan Jatiya Vidyalaya in Bongaigaon, reports earlier in the day claimed.
However, swift action from the police who tracked their mobile location resulted in their recovery from Guwahati's Chatribari locality. According to the information received, Bharalu Police in Guwahati assisted in the rescue operation of the minor students.
Subsequently, it was revealed that another student named Mominul Islam had sent the trio to Guwahati after boarding them on a bus.
However, when a Manikpur man residing in Guwahati found them at the bus station and recognized the trio, he took them to Chatribari and later informed the police.
Earlier reports claimed that the three students went missing from the hostel late on Friday night. They were identified as Minhaz Talukdar, Rubul Ali and Nazrul Haque, sources said.
Moreover, Rubul was a candidate appearing for the HSLC examinations in 2024. The other two, Minhaz and Nazrul were Class 8 students.