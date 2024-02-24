Assam: HSLC Candidate Among 3 Students Allegedly Abducted from Boys' Hostel

In a sensational incident, three students have been allegedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants in Assam's Bongaigaon district, reports said on Saturday.
The three students were reportedly abducted from a boys' hostel of the Sonaikula Shankar Azan Jatiya Vidyalaya in Bongaigaon.
According to information received, the three students went missing from the hostel late on Friday night. The missing students have been identified as Minhaz Talukdar, Rubul Ali and Nazrul Haque, sources said.
Moreover, Rubul was a candidate appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2024. The other two, Minhaz and Nazrul were Class 8 students.
As per allegations levelled by family members, the students are suspected to have been kidnapped by unidentified miscreants.
The school authorities have lodged a complaint at the Manikpur Police Station in this regard and an investigation has been launched. However, so far no individual have been trapped by the police.