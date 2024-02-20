Guwahati: 3 Minor Schoolgirls Lost For 3 Days Found, Rescued

Three Guwahati schoolgirls reported missing since last Saturday (February 17) were found and subsequently rescued by the police, reports on Tuesday claimed.
After the matter came to the fore on Monday, Pragjyotishpur Police and Panikhaiti Police in Guwahati carried out a joint search operation which led to the recovery of the three girls.
As per reports, the minor girls were recovered from Kamalajari Gaon village located in the Sonapur subdivision of the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
After being rescued, the girls were questioned about the details of their ordeal to establish how they went missing.
Students of Raghunath Choudhary Hindi High School in Guwahati's Birkuchi locality, the girls were identified as Riya Timung of Birkuchi, Rashmi Sonar of Bonda and Rashmi Sarma of Amingaon localities.
The fresh case comes amid a recent spate of missing cases involving minor girls raising alarm about the situation.
As per reports on Monday, the girls had left their respective residences on February 17, with each one mentioning visiting a friend. However, suspicions arose when they did not return home.
The family members initially assumed that they had spent the night at their friend's house, but, when they did not return even on Sunday, the families of the girls filed a missing complaint at Pragjyotishpur Police Station.
It was discovered that one of the three pupils, who was carrying a cell phone, was found switched off, leading to the parents getting worried and filing the complaint.