Multiple Minors Reported Missing in Guwahati and Lakhimpur: Police Investigation Underway

In another distressing instance, three juvenile girls have been reported missing from Guwahati since last Saturday. The three students attend RAGHUNATH CHOUDHARY HIGH SCHOOL in the Birkuchi area of Guwahati.
The missing girls have been identified as Riya Timung of Birkuchi, Rashmi Sonar of Bonda and Rashmi Sarma of Amingaon localities.
According to initial accounts, the students left the residence on February 17 to visit a friend and did not return home.
The family members initially assumed that they had spent the night at a friend's house; but, when they did not return on Sunday, the family members of the girls filed a missing complaint at Pragjyotishpur Police Station today.
It has been discovered that one of the three pupils was carrying a cell phone, which is currently found switched off.
Meanwhile, Pragjyotishpur police station is currently investigating the matter.
Another incident involved two young females who vanished from the Lakhimpur Bihpuria neighborhood of Meramukh of Narayanpur last Saturday.
According to sources, Manalicha Begum, 17, and Jubli Begum, 12, are the two girls.
The family members said that the girls informed them that they had been victims of a human trafficking ring in Kerela.