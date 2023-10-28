Guwahati: 3 Scooter-Borne Robbers Snatch Cash Near Basistha PS; Arrested

Amid the rampant theft incidents in the city, Guwahati Police on Saturday arrested three scooter-borne robbers after they snatched Rs. 10,000 from a person near Basistha Police Station in broad daylight.
According to sources, Basistha Police and Crime Branch carried out a search operation to nab the three snatchers after the victim lodged a complaint at the police station informing them about the incident.
The three robbers came in an NTORQ scooter, bearing the registration number AS01 FA 3206, snatched Rs. 10,000 in cash from the victim, identified as Raju Yadav, on National Highway in Basistha Chariali, 500m away from Basistha Police Station.
The incident raised the concern of safety despite continuous patrolling by the police and traffic police.
Following the incident, victim Raju approached the police and informed them about the matter. Based on the complaint, the police along with Crime Branch launched a search operation and successfully arrested the miscreants. They are currently being interrogated by the police.
The three arrestees have been identified as Lucky Barman, Prakash Boro and Pranjal Boro. The police also seized the vehicle they used to commit the robbery.
It has come to the fore that the accused were involved in several robbery incidents and creating chaos in an inebriated state.