Guwahati: 3 Scooter-Borne Robbers Snatch Cash Near Basistha PS; Arrested

Following the incident, victim Raju approached the police and informed them about the matter. Based on the complaint, the police along with Crime Branch launched a search operation and successfully arrested the miscreants. They are currently being interrogated by the police.

The three arrestees have been identified as Lucky Barman, Prakash Boro and Pranjal Boro. The police also seized the vehicle they used to commit the robbery.

It has come to the fore that the accused were involved in several robbery incidents and creating chaos in an inebriated state.