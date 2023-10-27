Guwahati: Major Oil Smuggling Racket Busted, 1 Held

Garchuk Police in Guwahati along with the Crime Branch on Friday uncovered a major oil smuggling racket and detained one person at Betkuchi, officials said.
Preliminary reports indicated that the accused were caught red-handed trying to pilfer oil from oil transporting tankers. The joint operation was carried out at Lalungaon near Guwahati's Betkuchi locality.
The joint team of officials seized two tankers from the scene bearing registration numbers AS 01 DC 5446 and AS 12 E 1486.
Officials said that the two tankers were coming from Betkuchi terminal when the team intercepted the tankers.
One of the drivers of the tankers was also detained in connection with the matter from the scene, they added.
Meanwhile, officials of Indian Oil arrived at the scene following the bust. The police said that they are questioning the detained accused in connection with the matter.