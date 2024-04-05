Guwahati: 3 Teens Drown In Brahmaputra Near Choonsali, Bodies Found

In a tragic turn of events, three youngsters met an untimely demise as they drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. The incident took place near the Choonsali picnic spot in the Noonmati area of the city on Friday.
The bodies of the victims, identified as Devajit Bhuyan, Kukil Kalita, and Rahul Das, were found submerged in the Brahmaputra.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation soon after they were reported missing, ultimately recovering the lifeless bodies of the three teenagers. The heartbreaking incident has plunged their families and the entire locality into profound grief and disbelief.
According to preliminary reports, the trio ventured perilously close to the river's edge, where they tragically succumbed to the treacherous currents. The circumstances surrounding their fateful plunge into the waters remain under investigation by local authorities.
They deceased youths were residents of Amiya Nagar in the Chandmari locality of Guwahati.
As the city mourns the loss of these beloved teenagers, questions linger about the safety measures along the riverbanks and the need for enhanced vigilance to prevent such heartrending incidents in the future.