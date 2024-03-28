Guwahati: Class 9 Student Drowns In Brahmaputra

The lifeless body of a class 9 student was recovered from River Brahmaputra on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Inzamul Haque, was a ninth grade student at Shankar Madhav School located in Noonmati.
Sources revealed that the boy had gone for a bath with his friends in the river at Soonchali area on Tuesday (March 26) after receiving the results of their final examinations.
However, he subsequently went missing in the strong current, his friends said.
The minor boy’s parents had been searching for him for the past two days and later found his clothes on the river banks. They informed the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and his body was recovered after a prolonged search operation.