Guwahati: 3 Youths Arrested in Connection to Missing Schoolgirls Case

Three youths have been appreheded in connection to the missing schoolgirls case in Guwahati, reports said on Thursday.
The appreheded youths have been identified as Madhab Das, Arun Das and Rahul Kalita, sources informed. Reportedly, Madhab and Arun were nabbed from Tihu in Nalbari district, whereas Rahul was nabbed by the Noonmati Police.
On Wednesday, the two girls identified as Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhomik had gone missing from Noonmati locality in Guwahati. They were however rescued from Tihu today.
Astonishing facts have been revealed by the police after the missing case. As per reports, the two girls had fallen prey to human traffickers. They were shifted from Guwahati to Tihu by accused Madhab Das via train, sources said.
Reportedly, in Tihu, the girls were kept at Arun Das's sister Junumoni Ramchiary's residence.
Further, Madhab is a visually impaired boy who sings on train platforms. It is still unclear as to how the girls were acquainted to him. Reportedly, the police is currently interrogating him.