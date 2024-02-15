Two Missing Guwahati Schoolgirls Rescued Safely from Tihu

In what can be termed as a sign of relief, the two girls who had gone missing from Guwahati's Noonmati locality have been rescued safely, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the two girls identified as Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhomik have been rescued from Tihu in Nalbari district.
Reportedly, on Wednesday, the two school-girls aged around 13 to 14 years old and studying in eighth standard in Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya situated in the Noonmati locality of Guwahati had gone missing.
However, early this morning, a WhatsApp chat surfaced wherein the message claimed that the duo eloped out of their own free will. The message specified that they were looking to gain success and will work on it for the next five years.
The message further asked the police and media to stay away and not try to track them. All such attempts would be futile, it added. The veracity of the sender of the message, though remains up for grabs.
It may be noted that initially after returning home having gone out on the occasion of Saraswati Puja yesterday, the duo again went out and did not return.