Guwahati: 30 Cough Syrup Bottles Seized in Chandmari; 4 Held

It has come to the fore that the seized vehicle was used to smuggle drugs and narcotics.
At least 30 bottles of Corex cough syrup were seized from a four-wheeler during an operation in Guwahati’s Chandmari area during the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the police carried out a late-night operation during which they found a vehicle near Assam Engineering Institute from where the cough syrup bottles were recovered.

It is suspected that the value of the seized Corex cough syrup bottles is Rs. 25,000 and the police have apprehended four persons in connection with the seizure.

