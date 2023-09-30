Manipur Man Held With 2,256 Cough Syrup Bottles In Guwahati

In a massive haul, Guwahati city police on Friday night seized a large consignment of Phensedyl cough syrup bottles near NEF Law College at Dakhin gaon area of the city.
As many as 2,256 bottles were seized during an operation carried out by city police based on specific information. One person was arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as one Hafizuddin.
Sources informed that the illegal consignment was seized from a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS-01-DD-7799’ that was intercepted by police. It is learned that the consignment was being transported from Manipur.
The estimated cost of the seized contraband is said to be in lakhs. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Last month, around 900 bottles of cough syrup bottles were seized from Tripura Sundari Express by the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guwahati Railway station.
Three smugglers were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Ashish Kumar, Bikash Ranjan, and Akash Kumar.