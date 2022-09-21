Guwahati: 3rd Edition of Lokmanthan Inaugurated At Kalakshetra

The Exhibition & Cultural Programme of third edition of the Lokmanthan 2022 was inaugurated in presence of Shri Bimal Bora, Minister of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs, Govt. of Assam on Wednesday at Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Guest of Honor chair was honored by Maharaja Leishamba Sanajaoba, the Maharaja of Manipur and Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha while Shri Tirthanka Das Kalita, Boudhik Pramukh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh honored the chair as the Distinguished Guest.

The exhibition of this year’s Lokmanthan gives a spectacular mosaic of Lok kala, Paramapra of Bharat.

It was inaugurated with 'Northeast Drum Ensemble' and a deep mantra performed by Triveni Bujarbaruah. Later on, series of dance performances Produced by NEZCC titled 'Colors of North-East', represents the diverse culture of the Northeast.

The traditional Rikhampada dance of the Nichi people of Arunachal, Bihu dance, Bardwisikhla, Hamjar, Domahi Kikang, Gumraag & Jhumur from Assam, Puig & Dhol Dholok Cholom & Thang-ta from Manipur, Wangala from Meghalaya, Cheraw from Mizoram, Thüvü Shele Pheta (Chakhesang Chicken Dance) from Nagaland, Singhi Chham from Sikkim and Hojagiri from Tripura also brightened the stage.