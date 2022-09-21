Legendary Actor Ashok Kumar’s Daughter Bharti Jaffrey Passes Away

Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar passed away due to prolonged illness on Tuesday.

Veteran star Kanwaljit Singh, who is married to Jaffery's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel shared the news of her demise over social media.

"Our beloved Bharat jaffrey, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand mother, Aunt, Neighbhour, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep. We will bring her home at 1.30 pm today for her final goodbye at 403 Ashok Kumar Towers, 47 Union Park, Chembur 71, and thereafter cremate her at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp," Kanwaljit wrote.

Bharti did some notable acting in films like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Saans (1999), Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001) among others. She married Hamid Jaffrey, brother of actor Saeed Jaffrey.