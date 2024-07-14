Hatigaon Businessman's Murder: Victim Had Two Wives, Family Feud Suspected

The family feud is now being suspected as a potential motive behind the murder of the businessman. Hatigaon police are continuing to interrogate Syed Ali's nephew, who was with him at the time of the incident. However, more than 24 hours after the murder, police have yet to arrest Syed's two friends, who are considered the main suspects in the case. There is also no information on the whereabouts of Syed's two wives.