Hatigaon Businessman's Murder: Victim Had Two Wives, Family Feud Suspected

New details have emerged in the sensational murder case of Syed Ali, which took place last Friday night. It has now come to light that the deceased had two wives, a fact that could be linked to the motive behind the murder.
According to Syed's landlord, he lived with his first wife in Sundarban Nagar in Hatigaon, Guwahati. His second wife, it is learned, resides in the Housefed locality of Hatigaon. A few days before the Eid al-Adha, the second wife came to the rented house in Sundarban Nagar, leading to a dispute between the two wives. The altercation reportedly escalated, with the second wife physically assaulting the first wife.
The family feud is now being suspected as a potential motive behind the murder of the businessman. Hatigaon police are continuing to interrogate Syed Ali's nephew, who was with him at the time of the incident. However, more than 24 hours after the murder, police have yet to arrest Syed's two friends, who are considered the main suspects in the case. There is also no information on the whereabouts of Syed's two wives.
Questions remain about the involvement of Syed's friends and whether they had any connection to his second wife. Additionally, city police are probing if there might be any business conflicts related to the murder. The involvement of the nephew, who was present during the incident, is also under scrutiny.
As the investigation unfolds, the case remains shrouded in mystery, with multiple angles being explored to uncover the truth behind Syed Ali's murder.