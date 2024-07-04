Guwahati: 4 Held As Garchuk Police Busts Major Narcotics Ring

The trio was identified as Runu Begum, Hamida Bibi and Julfikar Ali Bhutto. The raid at Hamida Bibi's residence led to the recovery of 187 viles filled with suspected heroin, three kilograms of cannabis, seven bottles of Codeine cough syrup, a knife,an electronic wood planner, a stabilizer, 12 Android mobile handsets, 14 keypad handsets, and a water pump. Additionally, the police also recovered cash amounting to Rs 1,38,540.