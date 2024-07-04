Guwahati: 4 Held As Garchuk Police Busts Major Narcotics Ring

A major operation in Guwahati carried out against smuggling of narcotics landed four people including two women in jail, as per reports on Thursday.
The gang involved in narcotics trafficking had their operations spread across several locations of Assam. Garchuk Police last night apprehended a youth named Simanta Kalita from the Betkuchi locality for smuggling drugs. The police recovered a soap case filled with 11.42 grams of heroin from his possession.
During his interrogation, the youth told officials that he had purchased the suspected drugs from one Hamida Bibi of Doloitola.
Thereafter, a subsequent drive at Dolaitola in Kamrup district's Hajo resulted in the capture of another man and two women who are suspected to be involved in the illicit operations.
The trio was identified as Runu Begum, Hamida Bibi and Julfikar Ali Bhutto. The raid at Hamida Bibi's residence led to the recovery of 187 viles filled with suspected heroin, three kilograms of cannabis, seven bottles of Codeine cough syrup, a knife,an electronic wood planner, a stabilizer, 12 Android mobile handsets, 14 keypad handsets, and a water pump. Additionally, the police also recovered cash amounting to Rs 1,38,540.
The gang was taken into custody and necessary legal action against them has been initiated, the officials further mentioned.