STF Assam Busts Drug Smuggling Racket in Guwahati; Home Guard Among 4 Arrested

In a significant operation against drug smuggling across Guwahati, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended Sanjay Mahato near ISBT under Gorchuk PS. Mahato was caught red-handed with 42.5 grams of Heroin packed in 42 vials, and his vehicle was seized during the operation conducted yesterday.
Following interrogation, Mahato's revelations led to the arrest of another drug peddler, Ajit Rabha alias Garo (30), from Lalmati Samuguri. Rabha was found in possession of 34 vials of Heroin. Subsequently, a raid at the residence of Rita Boro in Sonkuchi yielded 95.5 grams of Heroin stored in 74 vials.
Further investigation based on the apprehended individuals unveiled Chand Mohammad Ali, a 38-year-old Home Guard attached to Dispur Police Station, Guwahati, as another key player in the drug smuggling network. Ali, who drives a PAPA vehicle, was implicated after evidence linked him to drug trafficking in Khanapara and Basistha areas.
The STF, which had been monitoring Mahato and Ali for several months, successfully executed the operation, dealing a significant blow to the drug smuggling activities in the outskirts of Guwahati.
A case has been registered under STF PS Case No. 08/2024 U/S- 21(b)/25/29 of NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing.