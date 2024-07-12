Guwahati: 4 Held In Maligaon Murder Case; Love Affair Suspected

Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of an Uttar Pradesh man in Guwahati and abandoning the body inside a gunny sack in Maligaon. Jalukbari Police, who have the jurisdiction of the case, arrested two women and two men over the incident on Friday.
Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta, alias Raghu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, ran a transport business in Guwahati and lived on rent in the Paltan Bazar area. Early on Thursday morning, his body was found inside a gunny sack in the city's Maligaon locality. The family members later identified the body and demanded justice and strict action against the accused.
As per reports, the police now suspect a love affair behind the brutal murder. The four accused were taken into custody from Kamakhya in Guwahati and from Barpeta, officials said.
According to the police, the murder is thought to have taken place at a rented space near Kamakhya Railway Station where the body was found inside a sack. The police caught a youth named Raja, who lived beside the room where the body was discovered. The police also nabbed his wife, who is eight months pregnant.
The deceased Raghuvendra was reportedly involved in an extra-marital affair with the wife of Raja. The police also detained one Gakul Phukan from Mangaldoi in connection with the matter.
It may be noted that following the recovery of the body, it was kept at the morgue at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the family members identified it.
On Thursday, the family of the deceased accused Jalukbari Police of not taking the matter seriously claiming that it was a planned murder. The body was found with deep wounds to the eyes, nose, and ears. Moreover, it was missing all its teeth pointing to possible assault and torture before death.
Meanwhile, due to the association and prominence Raghuvendra had in the transport sector of the city, transport agents at Guwahati Railway Station had called for a protest and stopped work for some time. They demanded justice for the deceased and punishment for the culprits.